Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $37.41 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

