Erie Indemnity (ERIE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4/7/2021 – Erie Indemnity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2021 – Erie Indemnity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Erie Indemnity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Erie Indemnity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $249.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ERIE traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.08 and its 200-day moving average is $236.08. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $266.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 177.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

