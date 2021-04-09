Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.78.

TSE ERO opened at C$22.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$11.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 40.61.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

