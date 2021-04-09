Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $320.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $265.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESS. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

NYSE:ESS opened at $281.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $294.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.53. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $137,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 992.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,683,000 after buying an additional 213,076 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,983,000 after buying an additional 181,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

