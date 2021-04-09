Ethverse Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $43,915.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00066391 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003981 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,980,956 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

