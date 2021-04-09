EUNO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $92,519.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $22.05 million and $92,519.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,168,951,350 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,952,005 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

