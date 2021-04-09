Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $56.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.06. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $693,000.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

