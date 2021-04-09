Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.06.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $67.71 on Monday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at $479,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

