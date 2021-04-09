Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. United Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $267.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $147.37 and a 1-year high of $276.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

