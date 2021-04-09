Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $418.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.21. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $304.55 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

