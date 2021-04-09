Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.22 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $73.85 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.