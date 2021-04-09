Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

MU opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,508 shares of company stock worth $11,033,432 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

