Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Exact Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 292,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,767,000 after acquiring an additional 50,006 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $201,627,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,690,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXAS opened at $128.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average of $127.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

