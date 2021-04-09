ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.20.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,876 shares of company stock worth $3,489,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

