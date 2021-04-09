ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Powell Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWL opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $37.09.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

