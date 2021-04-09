ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $296,000 in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 644.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,204 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAFE opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.