ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,956,000 after buying an additional 33,779 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,972,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $197.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day moving average of $198.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

