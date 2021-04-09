ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,590 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in nCino were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in nCino by 612.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 881,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,570,122 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

