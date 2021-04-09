F5 Networks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,061 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,041% compared to the typical daily volume of 93 call options.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,340,367. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $211.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.