Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.9% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock worth $378,713,801 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.82. The company had a trading volume of 434,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,830,541. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.34 and its 200-day moving average is $271.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

