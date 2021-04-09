Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $264,513.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,523.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after buying an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 42.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 67.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 224,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

FHI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. 10,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

