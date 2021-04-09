Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,246.67 ($29.35).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,277 ($29.75) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,301.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,325.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.37. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,197 ($15.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80). The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.60.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

