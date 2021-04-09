Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,738,000 after buying an additional 903,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,739,000 after buying an additional 446,069 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,483 shares of company stock valued at $34,112,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

