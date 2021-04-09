Financial Analysis: FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) vs. RLI (NYSE:RLI)

RLI (NYSE:RLI) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

RLI pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. FedNat pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. RLI pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FedNat pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLI has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. FedNat is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RLI and FedNat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25 FedNat 0 1 1 0 2.50

RLI presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. FedNat has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.49%. Given FedNat’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FedNat is more favorable than RLI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLI and FedNat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $1.00 billion 5.12 $191.64 million $2.57 44.28 FedNat $414.96 million 0.20 $1.01 million ($0.03) -156.67

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat. FedNat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of FedNat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 13.42% 11.05% 3.13% FedNat -10.30% -23.37% -4.19%

Risk and Volatility

RLI has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FedNat has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RLI beats FedNat on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

