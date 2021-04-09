FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the information security company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FireEye’s fourth-quarter results hurt from a fall in appliance-hardware sales, which remained an overhang on deferred revenues. Higher mix of revenues from services led to contraction in gross margin. It expects the pandemic to affect contract length significantly in the near term. Additionally, the Red Team and SolarWinds data breaches can impact FireEye's business in the near-term as customers may become hesitant in buying its solutions. Nonetheless, it benefited from increased demand for cybersecurity solutions amid the coronavirus-induced remote working trend. Strong demand for Threat Analytics Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services bodes well for future growth. Further, lower operating expenses helped expand operating margin. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get FireEye alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FEYE. Bank of America raised FireEye from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.62.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. FireEye has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.