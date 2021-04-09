First American Bank Acquires 350 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First American Bank raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.21. 88,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,362. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $78.56 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

