First American Bank Has $8.67 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First American Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.39. 7,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.41 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

