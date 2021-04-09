First American Bank Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.84. 228,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,633,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

