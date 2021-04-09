First American Bank Purchases 6,711 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First American Bank grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,341. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.34 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

