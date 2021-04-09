First American Bank Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First American Bank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.49. The stock had a trading volume of 281,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.03 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $422.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

