First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

FAF stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $59.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

