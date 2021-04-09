First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 10,881 NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.10% of NanoViricides as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNVC opened at $4.60 on Friday. NanoViricides, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

