First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $427,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cintas were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $345.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.94 and a 200-day moving average of $342.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

