First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 451,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,542. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after buying an additional 198,939 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

