First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $43.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $2,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653 over the last ninety days. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.