First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $342,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. S&T Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $118.06 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.08.

