First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Invests $208,000 in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 165,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 67,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,187 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 243,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,665,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.90 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

