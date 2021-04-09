Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average is $111.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

