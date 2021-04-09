FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.08% of FLIR Systems worth $62,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FLIR Systems by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,047,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLIR shares. Truist boosted their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Shares of FLIR opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.