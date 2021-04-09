FOAM Price Reaches $0.0765 on Major Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and $197,076.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,841,843 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

