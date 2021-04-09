FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $130.94 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

