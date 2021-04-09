FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 630 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $117.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $118.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.93.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

