FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $558,908,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after buying an additional 979,408 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after buying an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after acquiring an additional 385,771 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $91.03 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.