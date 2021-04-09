FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $338,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNPR opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

