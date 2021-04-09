FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,613 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,651,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,494,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $181,898,000 after purchasing an additional 621,136 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,663,750 shares of company stock valued at $301,701,959. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

