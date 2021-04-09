Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRTA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Forterra alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 502.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 65,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 54,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Forterra by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 120,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forterra by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,573 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FRTA stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Forterra has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.