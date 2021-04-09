Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.