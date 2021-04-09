Foundation Resource Management Inc. Buys 2,119 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,277 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Tejon Ranch accounts for approximately 0.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 58.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter valued at about $388,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 5,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,037. The company has a market capitalization of $419.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

