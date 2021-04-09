Foundation Resource Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after buying an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after buying an additional 1,629,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 197,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,114,197. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.