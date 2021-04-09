Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $886,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,542,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 623,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

